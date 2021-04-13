Dark Side Confidential, S03 Move to Thursdays; Road Warriors Revisit

With a new episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential set for this week with host Conrad Thompson and executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener and a third season of the popular docuseries waiting in the Gorilla position for next month, there's an important time change for viewers to keep in mind. Starting this week and continuing with Dark Side of the Ring Season 3, the show will be moving to Thursdays (starting with this Thursday's 9:30 pm ET edition of Confidential). Speaking of which, this week's focus returns to "The Last Ride of the Road Warriors"- an examination of the life and times of one of the greatest tag teams: Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis), Road Warrior Hawk (Michael Hegstrand), and manager Paul Ellering.

Here's a look at the trailer for this week's episode- and don't forget what's still ahead for the remainder of the season: April 20: "The Final Days of Owen Hart"; and April 27: "Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story."

CONFIDENTIAL is moving to Thursday nights to lead into Season 3's premiere on May 6. This week, creators @jasoneisener and @evanhusney revisit their time with Animal making "The Last Ride of the Road Warriors" with never-before-seen footage. Thursday 9p on @vicetv. #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/xSlybnvnE1 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 12, 2021

On Thursday, May 6, the third season of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring kicks off with a two-hour look at the life and times of Brian Pillman (or more precisely, Brian "F'n" Pillman). From there, we know that future episodes will focus on Nick Gage and "deathmatches," the "Collision In Korea," the Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and Dynamite Kid. Some of the familiar faces showing up to offer their perspectives are Chris Jericho, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree, and more. Here's a look back at the first official trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, set to return for a 14-episode third season on Thursday, May 6, at 9 pm ET/PT:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DARK SIDE OF THE RING (Season 3 Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M0P82sj8H8)

Dark Side of the Ring, VICE TV's most watched show of all time, exposes the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. The series chronicles the deeply personal and often controversial legacies surrounding the larger-than-life brawlers of the wrestling world, in a sport that draws tens of millions of fans around the globe to this day. This season will continue the rich storytelling that defined seasons one and two, exploring some of the most dramatic moments in wrestling history with a compelling cast of insiders, many of whom are baring their souls on camera for the very first time.