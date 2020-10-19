Dark Side of the Ring Gets Expanded 14-Episode Season 3; Returns 2021

Following up on reports earlier this year of the network's interest in more seasons, Vice TV announced on Monday that Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's popular professional wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring a third season renewal. Co-produced with Canada's Crave and set to return in 2021, the new season sees it's largest episode count yet: 14, up from last season's ten episodes and the first season's initial six episodes.

"'Dark Side of the Ring' is a knockout show for Vice TV. The tag-team executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are true heavyweight champions of the world (of TV), and we are so excited to pin down a third season of this incredible series," said Morgan Hertzan, EVP & General Manager, Vice TV. "Seasons one and two of 'Dark Side of the Ring' are examples of the compelling, thought-provoking, and engaging storytelling we champion here at Vice TV. We can't wait to see what the series will throw down in the third round." Some of the topics expected during the season include Grizzly Smith, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Rockin' Robin, Sam Houston, the 1995 WCW/NJPW event "Collision in Korea" event, and the death of Brian Pillman.

The second season of Vice's Dark Side of the Ring consisted of ten episodes and focused its investigative spotlight on a wide range of subjects, beginning with a two-part look into the life and tragics deaths of Chris Benoit, Nancy Benoit, and their son, Daniel. From there, the series looked into the murder of Dino Bravo, the WWF/WWE's "Brawl for All" tournament that led to career-ending injuries, the controversial career of ECW star New Jack and David Schultz's violent run-in with 20/20 reporter John Stossel.

This season also examined the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka's girlfriend, the story of tag team wrestling legends Hawk and Animal: The Road Warriors, Herb Abrams' attempt to build a wrestling empire, and the story of Owen Hart's death during a WWE pay-per-view. Along with serving as executive producers, Husney also serves as a writer with Eisener directing. Catherine Whyte, Naveen Prasad, and Vanessa Case also serve as executive producers, with Alex McIntosh producing. Tara Nadolny is the supervising executive for Vice TV, with the series produced by Vice Studios.

Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios Canada and in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is the executive producer and writer for the series, with Eisener executive producing and directing. Vanessa Case, Catherine Whyte, and Lee Hoffman also executive produce, with Guillermo Garcia as the senior executive in charge of production and Barry Davis as the series producer, with Tara Nadolny as supervising executive.