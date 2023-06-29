Posted in: Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: dark side of the ring, preview, season 4, trailer, vice tv

Dark Side of the Ring S04 Returns July 11th: Adrian Adonis Trailer

Returning on July 11th, here's the trailer and overview for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring S04E06 "The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis."

Okay, we have a big programming update and preview for Vice TV and Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring to pass along. First up, the wrestling docuseries will be taking next week off for July 4th, meaning that it will return to our screens on July 11th. And when the series does return, the spotlight shines on the too-brief life & times of one of the greatest heels to ever enter the squared circle – Adrian Adonis. And to make sure you don't forget, we have an official overview and trailer waiting for you below (along with a look at what's still to come this season).

Dark Side of the Ring S04E06 "The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis" Preview

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Episode 6 "The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis": A real-life street fighter, Adrian Adonis turns flamboyant wrestling heel, but his life cuts short in a horrific accident that has been shrouded in mystery for the past thirty years. Now, here's a look at the official trailer that was released earlier today:

In 2 weeks, Season 4 will be back for "The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis"… A real life street-fighter turned flamboyant wrestling heel, Adrian's life was cut short in an horrific accident that has been speculated on for the past 30 years. Premieres Tues, July 11th on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/5U1eZrgwnQ — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at what's ahead this season: 7/18: "Bash at the Beach 2000;" 7/25: "Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood;" 8/1: "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East;" and "The World According to Marty Jannetty" (Season Finale). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer – with the next episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, July 11th at 10 pm ET:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

