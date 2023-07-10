Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: dark side of the ring, preview, season 4, trailer, vice tv

Dark Side of the Ring S04E06 Preview: Bret Hart Talks Adrian Adonis

In the following sneak preview for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring S04E06, Bret Hart and Jim Brunzell, Jr. discuss the late Adrian Adonis.

This week, Vice TV and Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring returns – with the spotlight shining on the too-brief life & times of one of the greatest heels to ever enter the squared circle – Adrian Adonis. Following up on the trailer that was released last week, we have a clip from Tuesday night's episode featuring Bret Hart and Jim Brunzell, Jr., where we learn how Adonis' "party animal" personality and the rampant use of cocaine in the '80s combined for a very dangerous mix.

Dark Side of the Ring S04E06 "The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis" Preview

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Episode 6 "The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis": A real-life street fighter, Adrian Adonis turns flamboyant wrestling heel, but his life cuts short in a horrific accident that has been shrouded in mystery for the past thirty years. Now, here's a look at the sneak preview released earlier today:

In "The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis," @BretHart and @jumpinjbrunzell discuss the prevalence of cocaine use in '80s wrestling as well as Adrian Adonis' reputation as a party animal. Dark Side of the Ring returns tomorrow at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/mbgxAEqwLm — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official episode trailer that was released last week:

In 2 weeks, Season 4 will be back for "The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis"… A real life street-fighter turned flamboyant wrestling heel, Adrian's life was cut short in an horrific accident that has been speculated on for the past 30 years. Premieres Tues, July 11th on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/5U1eZrgwnQ — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at what's ahead this season: 7/18: "Bash at the Beach 2000;" 7/25: "Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood;" 8/1: "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East;" and "The World According to Marty Jannetty" (Season Finale). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer – with the next episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, July 11th at 10 pm ET:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

