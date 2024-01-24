Posted in: Preview, Sports, streaming, TV | Tagged: dark side of the ring, dsotr, preview, season 5, vice tv

Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 Set for March: Sandman, Bagwell & More

Here's a look at the subject lineup for Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring Season 5, set to hit Vice TV on March 5th.

Whenever a season of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring ends, co-creators Evan Husney & Jason Eisener get hit with two questions regarding their hit pro-wrestling docuseries. Is it coming back for another season? Who are you going to spotlight when it does? Well, we got answers to both questions with one shot earlier today – and it came in the form of a teaser trailer confirming that the 10-episode fifth season will focus on Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Terry Gordy, "Black Saturday" (that was when Vince McMahon purchased Georgia Championship Wrestling in 1984 in order to get access to the TBS timeslot he had been eyeing), Chris Colt, The Sandman, Earthquake, Harley Race, Buff Bagwell, and Brutus Beefcake. It's an impressive lineup with any number of stand-out episodes, with Husney & Eisener upping the bar subject-wise with each passing season.

Here's a look at the teaser trailer that was released earlier today, offering a rundown of the topics as well as some teases of what's to come, with Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring kicking off its fifth season on Tuesday, March 5th, at 10 pm ET:

And we're back… Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes. What episode are you looking

forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official season trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, with the fourth season having wrapped up its run back in August 2023:

Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

