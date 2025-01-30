Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: dark side of the ring, vice sports

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6: "Hell in a Cell," Big Van Vader & More

The lineup for Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 includes Big Van Vader, Tony Atlas, "Hell In A Cell, and more.

Just before we hit the end of last year, the word came down that Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring would be back for a sixth installment as part of Vice Media's push to have Vice TV focus heavily on sports-related programming – to the tune of more than 50 hours of shows, docuseries, etc. Now, we're getting a look at the official trailer for the season, as well as the lineup of subjects for the 10-episode run: Big Van Vader, Tony Atlas, Ludvig Borga, Billy Jack Haynes, "Hot Stuff" Eddie Gilbert, "Superstar" Billy Graham, Daffney, The Original Sheik, Muhammad Hassan, and "Hell In A Cell." some of the familiar faces you'll see this season include Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Jim Ross, Rob Van Dam, Tony Atlas, Mark Henry, and many others.

Here's a look at the trailer for the sixth season that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at the December 2024 news regarding the shift to Vice Sports that included the confirmation that the docuseries would be back on March 25, 2025:

We're back! Season 6 premieres March 25 on @VICETV. Which episode are you looking forward to the most? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qzgecyZFOS — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Now is the time to double-down and shift to a sports-focused programming model," Vice TV President Pete Gaffney shared, noting that Dark Side of the Ring helped set the foundation when the shift to Vice Sports was first announced. "We have several exciting new shows that we are co-producing alongside some of the biggest names in sports who will partner with us to fuel the Vice Sports brand." Vice Sports' Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice Sports.

