Dark Side Season 3 Offers "The Ultra-Violence of Nick Gage" BTS Look

Before Vice TV and producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring shifts its focus onto the (in)famous "Collision in Korea," the docuseries is offering viewers one more look at this past Thursday's episode focusing on Nick Gage– otherwise known as the "King of the Deathmatch." During the episode, viewers were not only taken inside Gage's epic, mind-blowing matches inside of the ring but also into his personal battles outside of the ring to survive jail time and overcome personal tragedies. Now, the producers are offering a look behind the scenes at how the various aspects of Gage's life were re-enacted to tell his story.

Here's a look behind the scenes at how the crew dramatized the moments of Gage's life between the raw footage during last week's episode. Following that, we have a look back at the trailer for "The Ultra-Violence of Nick Gage"- including thoughts from AEW wrestler and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, actor/part-time professional wrestler David Arquette ('Scream" franchise), and more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Behind the Scenes: The Ultra-Violence of Nick Gage | DARK SIDE OF THE RING (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lBCZSRX8Yg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nick Gage Trailer 1 | DARK SIDE OF THE RING (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xm6kxHgANa0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nick Gage Trailer 2 | DARK SIDE OF THE RING (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aNthTwUgEM)

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will venture even deeper into wrestling's shrouded past, revealing the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. "With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we've had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives," said Eisener and Husney. "We're excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past to contemporary snapshots from wrestling's underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DARK SIDE OF THE RING (Season 3 Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M0P82sj8H8)

Along with Pillman and Gage, viewers learned the season would also be kicking off with looks at the "Collision In Korea," the Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and Dynamite Kid. Wrestling legend and AEW superstar Chris Jericho returns as the series' narrator for a second consecutive season- joined by an enormous cast, including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, Antonio Inoki, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree.

Then last month Husney and Eisener revealed the topics for the second half of the season– set to air late summer. Those will include Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; a look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history.

In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"– the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.