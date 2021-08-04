Dark Star Squadron: Zoe Saldana & Crunchyroll Team for New Anime

After celebrating a milestone of 120 million users on their platform and 5 million paid subscribers, Crunchyroll also announced an anime project going forward with Zoe Saldana and her Cinestar banner, the epic animated space opera Dark Star Squadron. Todd Ludy (Voltron: Legendary Defender) is onboard to write for the series, with Saldana, Cisely Saldana, and Mariel Saldana of Cinestar Pictures serving as executive producers. Sonia A. Gambaro and Maytal Gilboa from Pollinate Entertainment are also producing.

Dark Star Squadron follows the journey of four failing cadets who return from a joyride with a stolen starship to find their academy in ruins and everyone vanished. Now on their own, the ill-equipped heroes embark for the far side of the galaxy to find the missing and prove their worth.

Cinestar, co-founded by Saldana and her sisters, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana, is focused on more accurate depictions of women and American society. Saldana has a history with fantasy and science fiction, from her role in Star Trek Into Darkness and Guardians of the Galaxy. This will be a step into a unique form of anime on a growing platform, possibly a perfect place for a growing company such as Cinestar. About the project and working with Crunchyroll on an anime series, the three Saldana sisters had this to say, "As true animation and anime fans ourselves, we are so excited for the opportunity to partner with Crunchyroll to bring 'Dark Star Squadron' to a wide audience. We can't wait for everyone to meet the crew and follow the journey of our unlikely heroes."

