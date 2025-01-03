Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds, george rr martin

Dark Winds Season 3 Teaser Sees Leaphorn Haunted by Monsters

Returning on March 9th, check out a new teaser for AMC's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Deanna Allison-starring Dark Winds.

Article Summary Dark Winds Season 3 premieres March 9th, starring Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in a gripping new mystery.

The new teaser hints at Leaphorn's haunted past and the growing presence of new "monsters" on the horizon.

Season 3 picks up six months later, with Leaphorn and Chee tackling the complex case of two missing boys.

Bernadette faces challenges with the Border Patrol, uncovering a smuggling conspiracy with widespread consequences.

With a little more than two months to go until AMC's Zahn McClarnon (Westworld), Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road), Jessica Matten (Burden of Truth), and Deanna Allison (Accused)-starring noir drama series Dark Winds returns for its third season, we're getting a fresh look at what viewers can expect. In the teaser above, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) speaks of how he was told as a boy that "Monsters Walk The Earth" (also the title of the teaser), and it looks like Leaphorn is haunted by the ones that he's had to put down – even as new monsters make their presence known.

The third season picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Leaphorn and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys – with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications. Now, here's a look back at a previously released teaser for the show's third season return – with AMC's Dark Winds Season 3 premiering on Sunday, March 9th on AMC and AMC+:

As previously announced, joining the this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. In addition, guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) returns as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on Tony Hillerman's iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series, Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe) created AMC's Dark Winds. John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner, with Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman serving as executive producers.

