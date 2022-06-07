Maryse Evasive on Size of The Miz's Balls During WWE Raw Last Night

Last night on WWE Raw, former Raw tag team champion Riddle had one goal in mind: find out, once and for all, how big The Miz's balls are. To accomplish that task, Riddle interrupted an episode of Miz TV dubbed "The Premiere Edition" to celebrate the season premiere of Miz and Mrs, which aired double episodes after Raw ended. Miz and Maryse were happily engaged in self-promotion and insulting the Green Bay crowd when Riddle made his way to the ring and began professing his love for absent partner and best bro Randy Orton.

But when Miz disrespected Randy, Riddle got serious for a moment. "I'm tired of fighting Roman's minions week after week and I want to tell Roman that I want to fight that tribal piece of trash," Riddle said, declaring his intentions to take the Undisputed Universal Championship from Reigns. "There's a reason my homie John Cena is playing peacemaker and you're playing homemaker." Riddle then accused Miz of having tiny balls, to the delight of the crowd, prompting Maryse to jump to her husband's defense, proclaiming him to have average balls (for some reason, this has been edited out of the YouTube video of the segment).

When Miz objected, Maryse eventually said her husband's balls were huge, but it was too late and there was only one way to settle things: in the ring. Miz agreed to a match, but only after Riddle was jumped from behind by Ciampa. In the end, Riddle got the last laugh, stripping Miz out of his tuxedo and exposing his bikini briefs which, unless they were borrowing technology from Doctor Who's TARDIS, could not possibly have contained balls of the magnitude Miz claimed to possess.