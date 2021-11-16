Dark Woods: Dick Wolf Crime Drama Podcast Getting TV Series Adapt

Dark Woods, a scripted drama podcast series from Dick Wolf's Wolf Entertainment, is being developed for a television series version by Universal Television. This being a Dick Wolf show, of course, it's a crime show. The podcast stars Corey Stoll, Monica Raymund, and Reid Scott. As Deadline reported earlier this month, Dark Woods launched on November 8. It begins when the body of a young volunteer is discovered in the middle of the California redwoods. It brings together two estranged ex-spouses, a stubborn game warden (Stoll in "gruff cop" mode) and a charismatic councilwoman (Raymund in "hardass politician lady" mode), who must put their personal differences aside to learn the terrifying truth about what is happening in their state park. The investigation leads to a surprising twist impacted by illegal marijuana grow sites and a much larger crime organization.

Doesn't it always? It wouldn't be a Wolf show if it didn't. If you listen to the three episodes released so far, it feels exactly like a Wolf cop show, only you have to imagine all the pictures on the TV screen playing inside your mind. This actually cuts down on the budget of a TV show. Now they're going to go through the expense – and higher salaries – of producing an actual TV show.

The podcast is written by David Pergolini and directed by Takashi Doscher, and executive produced by Wolf and Elliot Wolf. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Endeavor Content in association with Waverunner Studios. The TV series will be executive produced by Dick Wolf and Elliot Wolf with Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Elliot Wolf, who shepherded the project at Wolf Entertainment in his role as EVP, Digital, said, "We have always had an eye on developing this story for television and we're thrilled that our partners at Universal Television share that vision." So yes, it will be another Wolf cop show next to all the other Wolf cop shows on the broadcast networks. Maybe it'll launch a "Dark Woods" Universe alongside the "FBI" Universe and "Law & Order" Universe. Now imagine that crossover…