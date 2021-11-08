Dave Bautista Defends Big Bird in Feud with Senator Ted Cruz

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Ted Cruz over the Texas Senator's mockery of Sesame Street star Big Bird. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Cruz, whom The Animal has called "the definition of a sleazy politician" and wondered who voted for "this slimy cuck."

It all started when Big Bird tweeted in support of COVID-19 vaccines. The children's television icon wanted to get the vaccine earlier but CDC only recently approved Pfizer shots for puppets.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I've been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Senator Cruz, upon seeing the tweet, was more upset than that time Donald Trump called his wife ugly.

If it had ended there, the beloved Big Bird would likely have been extremely sad.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I'm So Blue (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bY8trVya5aU)

But Dave Bautista quickly jumped to Big Bird's defense,

At press time, Senator Cruz had not responded to Bautista's tweets. Big Bird, for his part, has also not responded, but he did dedicate this morning's episode of Spider-Man to the letters "F U Ted." we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

