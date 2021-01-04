Dave Bautista Knows How to Make Ted Cruz Vote for $2,000 Stimulus

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista may have had a very Grinch-like holiday season, refusing to provide the kind of stimulus the clickbait entertainment website industry needs by making juicy tweets insulting prominent Republican politicians. Why Bautista would turn off the spigot of clickbait article material at this crucial juncture for the industry is anyone's guess, but when it comes to providing stimulus to Americans for the coronavirus pandemic, Dave Bautista appears to preach something different than he practices.

Bautista took to Twitter to agree with a tweet from one of his favorite political organizations and muffler repair shops, Meidas Touch, when they tweeted about Texas Senator Ted Cruz, "If we wanted @tedcruz to vote for $2,000 covid survival checks maybe we should have called his wife ugly first." The Animal quoted their tweet and wrote, "Truth!!"

Dave Bautista's newfound brevity is a hallmark of any of his recent tweets. While Bautista has continued to retweet attacks on his longtime rival, fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump and praise for his allies, such as Senator Bernie Sanders, The Animal has uttered hardly any of his own words in service of the cause. For example, Bautista recently retweeted a video of Sanders fighting for $2,000 stimulus checks in the Senate, but all Bautista added to the conversation was, "Daaayuuuuum!!! Go @SenSanders !!!!!" Bautista also added a fire emoji.

But if Dave Bautista thinks that he can prevent the clickbait article industry from getting the stimulus we deserve in the form of lengthy tweets by Dave Bautista that can be turned into clickbait articles, he's dead wrong. Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth didn't lock us in the basement and force us to produce nonstop clickbait articles about Dave Bautista's tweets because we're an amateur. She did it because she's a sadistic monster. But also because, yes, we can take a single-word tweet by Dave Bautista and spin an entire article out of it. It's what we do. Now, Dave Bautista should get back to what he does best: tweeting nonstop all day long about Donald Trump so that we can make articles out of it. [Editor's Note: Jude, I don't know why you keep acting like me asking you to do your job is somehow sadistic. I think we need to have another meeting.]