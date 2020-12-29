Grinch-Like Dave Bautista Stingy with Juicy Tweets During Holidays

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has adopted a grinch-like attitude this holiday season, at least toward the websites who, nestled snug in their beds, dream of clickbait articles made out of Dave Bautista's tweets in their heads. Sadly, the former WWE wrestler has not provided material for clickbait articles on Twitter since December 22nd, when he mocked congressman, Matt Gaetz. Bautista's long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump is the stuff of legend in the clickbait website community, where Bautista can be relied on to produce tweets insulting the president or his allies in Washington on a near-daily basis.

Bautista has continued to retweet other people making fun of the President and his allies, but sadly, aside from a few emojis here or thanking someone for buying his Funko pop there, Bautista hasn't uttered an original word on the social media service in nearly a week. The lack of Bautista-related clickbait article material comes at a bad time for the industry, which is already about to enter one of the worst seasons for clicks of the year in January and February. However, many industry analysts are hopeful that Dave Bautista's output will increase, perhaps to levels even higher than during the election, when Trump leaves office (or attempts to refuse to) after President-Elect Joe Biden takes office in January. That would be good news for this reporter, who has been locked in the basement of Bleeding Cool offices by a very mean woman and forced to write articles like this one for months, as every day that goes by without a Dave Bautista tweet article means several strong lashings for the basement boy. [Editor's Note: You can say my name, Jude. I'm not Voldemort. I'm just your boss trying to get you to be more efficient at doing your job.]

Bautista's heart had failed to grow three sizes at press time, which is probably a good thing because when that happens to a pro wrestler, they're usually about to die of long-term steroid abuse.