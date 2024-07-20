Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: bane, dave bautista, dc studios, dcu, lex luthor

Dave Bautista on Bane, "Older Lex Luthor" & Joining James Gunn's DCU

Dave Bautista discusses why he's moved on from Bane, his interest in playing an "older Lex Luthor," and joining James Gunn's New DCU.

Shortly after DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran rolled out their early plans for their New DCU back in January 2023, the casting game began as social media looked to connect famous faces with the potential character they could portray. For example, there was and still is talk about Aquaman star Jason Momoa shifting over into the New DCU as alien bounty hunter Lobo. When it came to Dave Bautista, the buzz was even stronger for two reasons. First, Bautista and his Guardians of the Galaxy director have a very close relationship. Along with that, the actor had been on record in the past as expressing an interest in playing Batman-breaking big-bad Bane – but Bautista would go on to share during an interview that he had spoken with Gunn and that he realized that he wasn't the right actor any longer for the role. "I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don't know if I'd be that guy," he shared (more on that below).

The topic of joining Gunn and Safran's New DCU was broached once again during a recent interview in support of his upcoming film, My Spy: The Eternal City. Along with addressing his past interest in playing Bane, Bautista also reveals an interest in playing an "older Lex Luthor" while noting that he's keeping his mind open to other possibilities. "For forever, it was Bane. When I was younger, I wanted to play Bane; it was like a dream role for me. And I got to a point in my career where I just felt like I was just too old to play Bane. I think the physicality of it, at this point in my career and my life, I just wouldn't be able to do the character justice," Bautista shared with Screen Rant. "And then I saw somewhere online that someone posted something of me playing Lex Luthor; an older Lex Luthor. I kind of became obsessed with that idea. Obviously, they moved on from that idea, so at this point, I'm struggling to find my place in the DC universe. But I'd really be up for anything."

During an interview with Insider in January 2023, Bautista revealed that he spoke with his GotG director about the possibility of playing Bane after Gunn took over the DCU. "I have had conversations with James [Gunn] about that, but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher, and I think you need to do that," the actor revealed. With that understanding came the realization that his window to play Bane may be up.

"I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don't think you can do that with me. And I understand that," the actor continued. "And, also, I have to say that I appreciate that because I don't want to play a character that I can't bring justice to it. I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don't know if I'd be that guy."

