Dave Bautista Praises Dr. Fauci, Shoots on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Global entertainment superstar Dave Bautista took to Twitter to get involved in the public debate over coronavirus vaccines. Bautista, a proponent of the vaccines both for their life-saving capabilities and because of his sexual attraction to vaccines, weighed in on the latest headline-grabbing antics of Republicans in Congress to sow doubt about the vaccines with the public. Bautista's war against vaccine disinformation pitted the former WWE Champion against one of his toughest opponents yet: Republican Congresswoman from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It all started with a tweet by basketball star Rex Chapman about the long-running feud between Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, and Senator Rand Paul, the nation's leading ophthalmologist amongst ophthalmologists who failed to pass the medical exam and needed to start their own certification board.

Rand Paul is a dangerous man. On behalf of many Kentuckians, thank you Dr. Fauci. https://t.co/Xckm5llS7Y — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 20, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The Animal, whose feud with Paul can be traced back to his wrestling days and a rivalry with Kane, the former wrestler turned Libertarian mayor of Knox County, Tennessee who Paul endorsed in the election, responded:

I love seeing the Dr Fauci who is done taking shit!! 🙌🏽 https://t.co/8xeyQ18LU3 — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 20, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Later, Bautista was further enraged by comments made by Georgia Congresswoman and QAnon believer Marjorie Taylor Greene, a woman Bautista has previously claimed is inbred.

She doesn't care about her constituents. She just said so herself. And laughed about it. https://t.co/2nBd0YZyIE — VoteVets (@votevets) July 20, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista did not hold back in expressing his opinion on Greene again.

It's a big joke to her. Americans dying is one big fucking joke to her! 🤬She's a disgusting piece of shit of a human being. Her supporters must be so proud of themselves. Georgians PLEASE get this nightmare out of office! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/FtSITt4Z9p — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 21, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Greene faces reelection in 2022, and she'll have a tough time getting into office again if Bautista decides to get involved in the race by tweeting about it. Bleeding Cool will continue to monitor the situation closely, with an eye toward producing as many clickbait articles about the subject between now and election day.

Beginning his career as a pro wrestler, Dave Bautista has branched out, first to acting, where he became a global entertainment superstar with such roles as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, and later in politics, where he has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump. Thanks in part to Bautista's war of words with the former president, Joe Biden was able to pin Trump clean in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV. But Bautista's quest to take down Trump and all of his allies didn't stop there. The Animal now squares off with Trump-supporting Republican politicians in state and national elections all over Twitter, and Bleeding Cool is here to provide you nonstop coverage of his tweets as your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets (the number one source being Bautista's actual Twitter account). You can find more coverage of Dave Bautista's political tweets in our dedicated Dave Bautista tweet section, Bautista vs. Trump.