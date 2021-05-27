Dave Bautista Says Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Look Inbred

Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista has some questions about the genealogy of Republican congresspeople Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to the former WWE star turned Hollywood actor turned political pundit, both representatives appear to be inbred. Bautista took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the matter.

"If there was ever a picture that screamed "Inbreeding"!" said The Animal, referring to a photo of Greene and Gaetz together posted by The Lincoln Project. "Hey!! Just call it like I see it."

Bautista has long taken issue with both Greene and Gaetz, stemming from his longtime feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump. In the leadup to Trump's embarrassing election loss to Joe Biden last year, Bautista formed a tag team with Democratic Congresswoman and comic book star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to take on Greene in a Twitter feud. While Trump lost his election bigly, Greene won hers, prompting Bautista to wonder in January who elected "this low class skanky ho" to Congress. Back in February, Bautista previously accused Matt Gaetz of having "inbreeding in his bloodline."

Earlier this week, quoting a video by The Meidas Touch bemoaning Greene and Gaetz, Bautista asked, "WHO THE F*CK IS ELECTING THESE SCUMBAGS?!!!!!" when someone told him that Greene won her election in part because QAnon nuts drove her opponents off with threats, Bautista responded, "So that skanky Quackadoo didn't even earn her way into congress? And she's out here harassing teenage victims and bullying AOC? Jesus."

Neither Gaetz nor Greene have responded to Dave Bautista yet, but both are busy, Gaetz with a legal investigation surrounding allegations he paid teenagers for sex, while Greene is occupied with attempts to throw her out of congress for comparing being told to wear a mask with The Holocaust.