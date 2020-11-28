Dave Bautista Rips Ted Cruz for Politicizing Thanksgiving

Dave Bautista fired back at one of his rivals, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, for claiming that liberals wanted to take away Thanksgiving this year. The former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar has been involved in a long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, and as a consequence, has frequently tangled with Trump allies such as the Republican Senator. So when Cruz took to Twitter to attack "leftists" for allegedly wanting to destroy the beloved holiday, Bautista was there to meet his challenge.

"Twitter Leftists are losing their minds that we're not willing to give up Thanksgiving," Cruz said, cutting a shoot promo on Twitter about recommendations that people not travel during the holiday due to the potential for coronavirus infection. "Wait till they find out we won't give up Christmas either."

But Dave Bautista wasn't going to lie down and do the job to Cruz, so he fired back with a shoot promo of his own. "I don't think there's an American alive that doesn't love Thanksgiving," Bautista tweeted. "@tedcruz

fuck you for politicizing peoples lives. Scummy POS Texas is in horrible shape and you are a massive part of the problem. The US is a shining example of coronavirus response FAILURE. THANKS @GOP" To accentuate his promo, Bautista posted an emoji of a yellow hand giving a middle finger.

It's admirable to see Dave Bautista stand up for people who, while they may actually love Thanksgiving, were not able to participate this year. For lots of people, it was caution due to the coronavirus pandemic that prevented traveling to family meals.