Dave Bautista Thinks Mike Lindell's Election Lies Should Be a Crime

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista delivered a verbal Batista Bomb on MyPillow CEO and one of the nation's leading purveyors of lies about the 2020 election, Mike Lindell. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Lindell, whose pillows he has previously demanded be removed from Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

Lindell recently held a cyber symposium, a sort of telethon for delusional morons, where he discussed fantastic conspiracy theories claiming the election was stolen from Trump and that Trump should be reinstated.

Mike Lindell says they have enough evidence to convict everyone in the country. pic.twitter.com/X6M4XSSh0k — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The symposium caught the attention of basketball star and friend of Bautista, Rex Chapman, who responded:

This prompted The Animal to weigh in on the topic, calling on Lindell's actions to be made illegal.

At what point does this become a crime? I mean I'm all for free speech and matter of opinion but it's a fact that this particular rhetoric has gotten people killed. https://t.co/75UCPRfef0 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, Lindell had not yet responded to Bautista's tweet.

