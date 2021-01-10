Dave Bautista Calls for Removal of Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, My Pillow

Thor: Love and Thunder star Dave Bautista has revealed his official position on impeaching President Donald Trump and also removing his allies, such as Senator Ted Cruz. Bautista has long been involved in a feud with Trump, a fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, helping to defeat him in the election that has led to Trump's ultimate downfall. But according to Bautista, it still isn't enough.

"The most frustrating thing over the last for years has been watching Trump, and his cronies lie, divide and spread disinformation without consequence," Bautista tweeted. "Now so many Americans are dead directly because of this. Hold them accountable or this will just be the beginning. #ImpeachTrumpNow"

Bautista also had words for another of his rivals, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who continues to feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"Your bigotry's been aimed at your fellow Americans who happen to be liberal, democrats, so called RINOs, journalists who call you out, people who believe Black Lives Matter, truth matters, elections matter and basically everyone who wont kiss Trumps ass like you do #traitor #Fact" Bautista tweeted at Cruz. Bautista went on to cheer on AOC as she battled the Senator, writing, "Damn @tedcruz .. @AOC is wompin that fascist ass! With facts! With truth! Not twisted propaganda conspiracy theory bullshit like you're spewing. I'm excited to see your opponents ads when you run for whatever the fuck you plan on running for. What a disgraceful legacy. #Traitor"

Bautista has also aimed his ire at Senator Josh Hawley and at the brand My Pillow, which he called on Bed, Bath, and Beyond to ban from their stores for supporting insurrection.

One target that has not felt the wrath of Dave Bautista, unfortunately, is Editors-in-Chief of pop culture websites who lock their reporters in basements and force them to write clickbait articles based on the tweets of wrestlers-turned-actors, but we're sure Big Dave will get around to coming to our rescue eventually. [Editor's Note: Jude, why do you keep asking for a rescue? It's not my fault you won't go through the door that is right there. Why do you insist on not walking through the door and blaming me?]