Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage; Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock Aid Comedian

On Tuesday night, comedian/actor Dave Chappelle was attacked during his "Netflix is a Joke" comedy festival set at the Hollywood Bowl. Though video footage of the incident is scarce due to the event requiring attendees to have their phones locked away during the show. But based on on-the-scene reporting and some video snippets that have hit social media, an individual rushes to the stage and tackles Chappelle before attempting to flee. Before the attacker can escape, it appears that venue security and members of Chappelle's team apprehended the individual (with video footage posted on social media and linked here currently unconfirmed).

Reportedly, actor Jamie Foxx was one of those who rushed onto the stage to help subdue the assailant. "Whenever you're in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat," Chappelle is shown to be saying in an unofficial clip (with Foxx reportedly responding, "I thought that was part of the show"). In another clip shared online, Foxx is heard to be saying about Chappelle, "Listen, I just want to say this man is an absolute genius. We've got to make sure we protect him at all times … For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You're a genius. You're a legend, and we're not going to let nothing happen to you."

And if there's anyone who knows more about being assaulted on stage for doing their job by making people laugh, it's actor/comedian Chris Rock. Though having still not spoken out publicly about the infamous Oscars/Will Smith slap, Rock reportedly came on stage shortly after Chappelle was attacked (Rock performed a set earlier that evening) and commented, "Was that Will Smith?" Shortly after the incident was reported to authorities, a Hollywood Bowl spokesperson released the following statement to news agency PA Media confirming that an investigation had been opened and was active: "The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3 2022 is an active investigation and we are unable to comment further at this time." More updates could be coming later today from Netflix, LAPD, and the Hollywood Bowl.