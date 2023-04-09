Dave Filoni on "Star Wars Rebels" Eps to Watch Ahead of Ahsoka Debut With Ahsoka set for August 2023, Dave Filoni suggests some Star Wars Rebels episodes to watch ahead of the Disney+ & Lucasfilm series' debut.

Even with two more days of Star Wars Celebration left, we think it's pretty safe to say that what Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and the team behind Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka had to share will be topping a lot of highlight lists. From an extended look at the "Star Wars" series and new key art & preview images to new casting news and even a release month, a whole lot of questions were answered over the course of about 24 hours. But during an interview with Collider, Filoni answered yet another question that fans who are catching up on the character have been asking. Do they need to screen all of Star Wars Rebels to be better prepared, or are there episodes/arcs that Filoni would recommend? Obviously, Filoni recommends checking out all four seasons. But if you can't do that…

Here's a look at what Filoni had to offer regarding the pre-"Ahsoka" homework he would assign if a viewer wanted to be as up-to-speed on the character and their backstory heading into this August. Right from the start, Filoni makes it clear that viewers won't have to watch anything prior to be able to get into the series. But if you're looking for more layers, Filoni first recommends S04E10 "Jedi Night" before then recommending the entire fourth season as also a way to get non-animation fans into animation. From there, Filoni explains how streaming has made catching up so much easier. Following the clip, we have a look back at the updated rundown of who's who, as well as an official teaser trailer for Lucasfilm & Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka:

Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), and David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang). Hayden Christensen is reportedly set to return as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa are also helming chapters this season. With the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series set to debut in August 2023, here's a look back at the official teaser trailer that was released during Star Wars Celebration 2023: