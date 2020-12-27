David Tennant Offers "Around the World in 80 Days" Production Update

With production back underway after a COVID-related pause to production, David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) offered viewers an update on the upcoming adaptation of Jules Verne's classic Around the World in 80 Days. Accepting the Digital Spy Reader Awards 2020 award for "Best Actor (Male)" for his portrayal of real-life serial killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV's Des, Tennant sent a video message thanking readers for the honor from the set of the eight-part drama- which he looks forward to viewers getting to see in 2021.

Following an outrageous bet, explorer Phileas Fogg and his valet, Passepartout (OSS 177's Ibrahim Koma) take on the legendary journey of circumnavigating the globe in just 80 days, swiftly joined by aspiring journalist Abigail "Fix" Fortescue (The Crown's Leonie Benesch), who seizes the chance to report on this extraordinary story. Jason Watkins (Des) and Peter Sullivan (Poldark) are also on board as series regulars. Guest actors include Lindsay Duncan (A Discovery Of Witches), Dolly Wells (Dracula), Richard Wilson (Merlin), Faical Elkihel (The Spy), Anthony Flanagan (The Terror), Gary Beadle (Patrick Melrose), and Giovanni Scifoni (DOC – Nelle Tue Mani).

Around The World In 80 Days was adapted by a writing team led by Ashley Pharoah (Life On Mars) and Caleb Ranson (Child Of Mine). Steve Barron (The Durrells) directs, with Charles Beeson (The Mentalist) also helming several episodes and Peter McAleese (The Gunman) producing. Executive producers are Simon Crawford Collins for Slim, Lionel Uzan and Pascal Breton for Federation, Winnie Serite for Peu, and Susanne Simpson for Masterpiece. So far, Seven West Media has secured broadcast rights for Australia, with the BBC on board for the UK and RTS airing the series in Switzerland. In addition, France Télévisions, Germany's ZDF, and Italy's RAI are all on board (with Federation Entertainment continuing to secure global broadcast deals).