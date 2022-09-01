DC FanDome Officially Not Happening; DC Issues Statement

So there are two ways one can look at Warner Bros. Discovery confirming that (unlike 2020 and 2021), there will not be a third edition of the global virtual fan event DC FanDome. In a statement to Popverse, DC stated the reason for the event being shuttered has to do with the increase of in-person events returning. "With the return of in-person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022," was how it read. And that's definitely how some folks are going to see it, what with DC continuing to keep a presence at major events such as San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and reportedly this fall's New York Comic Con (NYCC). But then there's the other, more cynical (but definitely possible) way to look at it, which is pretty obvious to those who've been following the news surrounding WBD's streaming service HBO Max.

To put it bluntly, it's been a pretty ugly stretch of weeks for Warner Bros. Discovery as it looks to shed a ton of excess expenses for two reasons. First, to make Wall Street happy because so far, it hasn't been impressed. Second, to smooth the road that's still ahead as WBD readies a merger between the HBO Max and Discovery+ streamers. With the cuts that have been made already and more expected to come, it would be a tough time hosting an event to promote content when you're not sure how everything may end up playing out. And as we've seen already, WBD head David Zaslav is on record as saying that DC is at the "top of the list" of areas Zaslav wants to bring back to its past glories (with Popverse adding that "it's believed that the decision to forego DC FanDome this year is unrelated to any budgetary concern").