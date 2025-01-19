Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn

DC Studios: James Gunn Offers Update; Home Survives LA Wildfires

DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn shared a personal update on social media, including that the LA wildfires spared his home.

As busy as DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn is, he always finds time to engage on social media – both personally and professionally. Gunn can break headlines better with just three words or an emoji than other studios can do with a carefully worded press release. So when Gunn remained quiet on social media coming out of the holiday break – and with the devastation being caused by the Southern California windstorms and wildfires – fans were hoping everything was okay. Though there had been a post here and there over the past few days (including a tribute to the late David Lynch), Gunn shared why he's been MIA over the past few weeks. "Busy. Plus Christmas led into being evacuated from our place in LA because of the fires (our place is fine) and dealing with a lot of friends who lost their places or got evacuated and then us going back home to ATL. So just been occupied," Gunn posted on Sunday evening.

Here's a look at a screencap of Gunn's response from earlier today:

DC Studios: James Gunn on What "Comics Accurate" Means

Before DC Studios' Creature Commandos hit Max screens, a lot of folks were wondering if it would be "comics accurate." For us, that's a term that sends chills down our spines, gets the hairs on our arms to stand on end, and makes the far corner of our left eye bleed just a little. Why? Because – if the term is used wisely – it can help comic fans connect with film, television, video games, or other adaptations. But more often than not, it gets used to draw some kind of metaphorical gatekeeping line in the sand… that no film or series dare cross! Also, which comics should be "The Bible" from which an adaptation stems? Think about how many different takes there have been on just Superman and Batman alone since they first hit the printed page (and let's not even start on all of those "Crisis"-level crossover events and how they "change everything" – until the next "game-changing" crossover).

Gunn waded into the topic on Threads when a fan requested that Green Arrow be "comics accurate" when he is eventually introduced into the New DCU. Gunn's response was to show several different comic takes on the character before asking which one someone should choose. Another fan followed by saying that "comics accurate" should mean accurate to the current canon. That's when Gunn brought up the matter of characters having various takes over their run and how long-running readers shouldn't be left hanging while all of the focus is on the current canon.

"I don't think it means 'in current canon' as all of these characters have their up years & down years & not always at the same time. I don't think current readers should be weighted 100% & lifelong readers weighted 0%. Things evolve. Also, the DCU is a different universe than DC comics, just as Black Label is different from mainstream continuity," Gunn explained. So, how would Gunn define the term? "'Comics accurate' to me means staying true to the nature of the character, which is obviously subjective, so every adaptor can only do his or her best," he added.

