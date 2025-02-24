Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn

James Gunn, Peter Safran on DC Studios Annual Release Plans & More

James Gunn and Peter Safran on the number of films and series DC Studios is looking to release annually, and the DCU having a six-year plan.

Earlier today, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran released a ton of news and updates regarding what's coming from DC Studios and how it will operate moving forward. "The DC brand was being defined by different creative teams at the company; each was pursuing their own distinct vision of the characters, the story… the result was not one DCU but many," Safran shared during a press event on Friday offering updates on the DCU. "This fracture proved very challenging to consumers, and it chipped away at the identity of the brand." While there are still "Elseworlds" in play (like Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe), it was important for Gunn and Safran to create a new DCU that was diverse yet unified. "We've unified the brand, we've greenlit five theatrical films, made three live-action series, and are producing five animated series," Safran added, noting where things stand now in terms of DC Studios moving forward.

But how does that translate in terms of the number of series and films we can expect to see every year? On the film side, DC Studios is looking at two live-action films and one animated movie per year – while over on television series side, DC Studios is looking to produce two live-action and two animated series per year. As for the size and scope of those projects, Safran explained that various genres will be in play and not every project needs to be epic in scope. "We don't serve one kind of audience, so why make one kind of movie? Working in a multitude of genres… it affords us the opportunity to allocate resources where they can make the biggest impact. We budget according to the demands of the story and the revenue expectations of each title," Safran explained.

As for the overall universe, Gunn and Safran stressed that a film like Superman and a show like Peacemaker really are their own things and don't need a viewer to have watched one to understand the other – though watching both enhances the overall experience. "We remain steadfast that each of these projects works as a standalone project. So you can see 'Superman,' you can watch 'Lanterns,' without having to see both of them. Although, if you can, there will be special things in there for people who have seen both," Gunn reaffirmed. That said, Gunn and Safran also shared that they have a six-year plan in mind that (to no one's surprise) would see the DCU's major players teaming together on the same screen for some epic battle.

