When The CW finally officially becomes whatever it's going to become and gets officially renamed whatever it's going to be renamed (if that happens), we're going to remember the little things we appreciated about the network during its "Arrowverse," Supernatural, and other favorite show days. Like local affiliate CW18 Milwaukee and how they've used their Twitter account to keep viewers informed & educated on the going-ons of the network. Just recently, we covered how they cleared up a questionable teaser that was circulating online for the ninth & final season of The Flash. This time around, they're clarifying why some of the promotional materials out there for the series finale of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl lists it as a season finale. Unfortunately, it's nothing worth hanging your hopes on. Following that, the affiliate also offers a "status quo" update on when Superman & Lois will return for its third season and shares its thoughts on how nervous fans should be about their favorite shows.

"To fellow [DC's Stargirl] fans who keep asking & are holding out hope that tomorrow's planned Series Finale is anything but: be advised that promo elements you're seeing say 'Season Finale' because that's what the network is using on shared assets & told us to for consistency's sake." the CW18 Milwaukee explaining in a two-tweet response to questions. Basically, the promo materials were already set with "season" on them, and HQ wasn't going to revise them for a show on the way out. "Like you, we're very aware the show's untimely cancellation was previously announced. There is no news to the contrary. Just wanted to address any confusion & speculation…simply doing what we were told. Here's to an epic finale & an amazing cast & crew!"

To fellow #DCStargirl fans who keep asking & are holding out hope that tomorrow's planned Series Finale is anything but: be advised that promo elements you're seeing say "Season Finale" because that's what the network is using on shared assets & told us to for consistency's sake. pic.twitter.com/3pA1VzAzEy — CW18 Milwaukee (@CW18Milwaukee) December 6, 2022

That led a fan to ask if there was anything to report regarding the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring series' third season. "Nothing yet, no. Anything could happen, but honestly, looking like a spring premiere at this point," with the social media account's response. When another fan asked if that meant even a show like the Jared Padalecki-starring Waler should be concerned, the CW18 Milwaukee's took the broader approach of explaining how changes in leadership in a network make even once "sure things" wonder if another season is in the cards. "If you've been following the change of ownership & leadership stories RE: The CW, Warner & DC, yes, there are no guarantees right now. Everything is at risk until we hear otherwise. Multiple levels of change = tumultuous environment as dust settles. Until they are officially announced as renewed, nothing can be considered a sure thing. We just don't know at this point. Too many moving parts. Will have to wait & see," the affiliate added.

A Look at The CW's DC's Stargirl Series Finale "The Reckoning"

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 13 "Frenemies – Chapter Thirteen: The Reckoning": THE FINAL SHOWDOWN – Courtney and the JSA find themselves in the fight of their lives against their biggest threat yet. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Alkoya Brunson, and Joel McHale are also set to appear. Walter Carlos Garcia is the director, while Johns has crafted the finale's script. Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today, along with a look back at the series finale trailer:

On The Wayne Ayers Podcast, Bassinger shared that series creator Geoff Johns "went the extra mile and shot two different endings" for the season three finale "because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks." While there's a chance that the alternate ending will end up on a DVD set, Bassinger isn't sure fans will want to know what was planned for the fourth season. "It will make people sad because the fourth-season idea was insane. Like, it would have been epic. And I actually believe that's why it took so long for us to officially get the cancellation news because Geoff came in with such a wonderful idea…. But it wasn't meant to be," Bassinger revealed.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice, aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott, aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.