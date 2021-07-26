DC's Stargirl Extended Trailer: Can Courtney Find the Right Balance?

With only a little more than two weeks to go until the August 10th return of The CW's DC's Stargirl for a second season, what better time than now than to check out an extended trailer offering viewers a better sense of the next wave of danger heading their way. As you're about to see, Courtney aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) isn't quite as convinced as everyone else seems to be that all of the big bads have been defeated. And from what we've seen of who and what is heading their way (like Nick Tarabay's Eclipso), it looks like Courtney's right. But when she starts spending too much time living the hero's life, her personal life suffers- can Pat (Luke Wilson), her family, friends & allies help her to find that balance?

Here's a look at the extended trailer for the second season of The CW's DC's Stargirl, premiering August 10th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Stargirl | Season 2 Extended Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_tMP0fzG-I)

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 "Summer School: Chapter 1": SCHOOL'S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave's death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

