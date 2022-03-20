DC's Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Confirms Season 3 Filming Wrap

As viewers of The CW's Arrowverse await anxiously for official word on whether or not their favorite series is coming back, tensions this time around have been fueled on two levels. First, there's the fact that the past two years have seen the network offer broad & sweeping renewal green-lights mostly due to COVID-related production uncertainty. Now, decisions have gone back to a more series-by-series approach when it comes to renewals. And then there's the matter of the big question mark hanging over The CW as buzz continues about an impending sale, and if that would result in a number of shows finding their way to either Warner Media Discovery's HBO Max or Paramount Global's Paramount+ streaming services. So while we wait, the best thing we can do is keep covering the shows as they roll along with production, as is the case this time around with the Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl. Now the last time we checked in on the series, it was last month and Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman) was offering us a look at some "personal VFX" (more on that in a minute). This time around, Bassinger is checking in via social media with some excellent news. Yup, that's right… filming on the third season has officially wrapped.

"And that's a wrap on filming Stargirl season 3. To say these past six months have been the biggest blessing would be such an understatement… I've made some of the best friends, had some of the funnest nights, and shot a really freaking awesome season. I can not WAIT for y'all to see it," Bassinger wrote in her Instagram post marking the official end of filming, along with an image of herself in full-on superhero mode along with the final clapperboard of the season's shoot:

And here's a look back at McHale's Instagram post from last month sharing a look behind the scenes as he shifts into Devo-appreciation mode:

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.