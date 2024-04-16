Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dead boy detectives, netflix, preview, sandman

Dead Boy Detectives: Charles Rowland, Protector & Cricket Bat-Wielder

Charles (Jayden Revri) looks comfortable with a cricket bat in a teaser for Steve Yockey's & Beth Schwartz's take on Dead Boy Detectives.

With less than a week to go until Steve Yockey's (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives opens for business, viewers were treated to the first five minutes of S01E01: "The Case of Crystal Palace." Now, we're getting a chance to meet the major players one-on-one with a collection of mini-profile teasers. In the eight-episode "Sandman Universe" series, Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) are two teenagers who find each other in death – and who will do anything to stick together. Of course, that means outrunning evil witches, Hell… and yes, even Death herself. Joined by clairvoyant Crystal (Kassius Nelson), the trio works together to crack some of our realm's most mystifying paranormal cases – before, you know, things get really, really ugly.

Previously, we had a chance to get to know Edwin a bit better – for this go-around, the spotlight shifts to the detective agency's "brawn," Charles – someone whose cricket bat you do not want to be on the receiving end of… Here's a look at the spotlight on Charles that was released today – followed by what we know about the series so far:

Meet Charles Rowland, the fierce protector of the Dead Boy Detective agency and deadly with a cricket bat. DEAD BOY DETECTIVES out April 25. pic.twitter.com/MWgpFw9Smh — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

With the series set to hit streaming screens on April 25th, here's a look at an official clip from Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – followed by a rundown of what else we know about the series and a new key art poster:

Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono. Now, here's a look back at the first official teaser for Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – set to hit screens on April 25th:

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directed & executive-produced the first episode.

