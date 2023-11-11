Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dead boy detectives, neil gaiman, preview, teaser, The Sandman

Dead Boy Detectives: "Sandman Universe" Series Gets Teaser, Images

Netflix's "The Sandman" Universe expands with Steve Yockey & Beth Schwartz's adaptation of Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives.

Article Summary Netflix revealed a teaser and first-look images for 'Dead Boy Detectives'.

Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz 's series is part of 'The Sandman Universe'.

The show follows ghostly teenagers solving paranormal mysteries.

The series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono.

What a long, strange trip it's been for Steve Yockey's (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") adaptation of Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives. But now that it's found a home as part of Netflix's "The Sandman Universe" (we like the sound of that), we're getting our first serious look as part of the streamer's global fan event. For those new to the scene, the eight-episode series focuses on two teenagers (George Rexstrew & Jayden Revri) who find each other in death, and they will do anything to stick together – even if that means outrunning evil witches, Hell… and yes, even Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson), they must work together to crack some of our realm's most mystifying paranormal cases – before, you know, things get really ugly. But don't just take our word for it – check out the first-look images released today. And did someone mention something about a teaser?

Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono. Now, here's a look at your first official teaser for Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – coming soon:

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directed & executive-produced the first episode.

