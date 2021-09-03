Dead Boy Detectives Series Pilot Reportedly Gets HBO Max Greenlight

While Sebastian Croft (Dampyr) and Ty Tennant (War of the Worlds) are expected to tackle the roles of Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine in the upcoming third season of the HBO Max series, it appears Doom Patrol showrunner/EP Jeremy Carver and The Flight Attendant co-showrunner Steve Yockey have bigger plans for the Dead Boy Detectives. Variety is reporting that HBO Max has ordered a pilot based on Neil Gaiman's DC Comics characters that would focus on the pair forsaking the afterlife to solve supernatural crimes on earth. Yockey is expected to write, and will executive produce alongside Carver, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden via Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television is the studio, with filming expected to start in November while a search is underway for a pilot director. HBO Max and WBTV representatives declined to comment on the reporting (and it's unclear if Croft and/or Tennant are currently involved).

Created by writer Gaiman and brought to visual life by artists Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones in 1991's The Sandman # 25, the ghostly sleuths have a connection to the team overall and The Chief's (Timothy Dalton) daughter Alice (Abigail Shapiro) in particular via the Vertigo Comics crossover "The Children's Crusade" (a storyline that could come into play during Season 3).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doom Patrol Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuUFOmvyKo4)

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy's (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it.

Joining the cast this season is Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge, while Sebastian Croft (Dampyr) and Ty Tennant (War of the Worlds) are expected to tackle the roles of Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine (Dead Boy Detectives). As for the Sisterhood of Dada, look for Micah Joe Parker (Into The Dark), Wynn Everett (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Miles Mussenden (The Good Lord Bird), Anita Kalathara (Room 104), and Gina Hiraizumi (Dynasty) joining the cast in recurring roles (with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft guest-starring). HBO Max's Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.