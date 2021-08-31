Dead Ringers: Jennifer Ehle & Emily Meade Join Amazon Series Adapt

Dead Ringers will add Jennifer Ehle and Emily Meade in recurring roles for the Amazon series. The two join star Rachel Weisz and co-stars Michael Chernus, Poppy Liu, Brine Oldford, and Jeremy Shamos according to Variety. Amazon ordered Dead Ringers for a TV series adaptation to their streamer Prime Video in August 2020, which is a modern update of the 1988 David Cronenberg film of the same name based on the book Twins by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland. Weisz plays the dual lead role in Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's healthcare to the forefront.

Dead Ringers Production Details

Ehle will play Rebecca, a brilliant and ruthless heiress, regularly featuring on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Married to the hopeful and surprisingly shrewd Susan (Meade), the two share a fascination with science, innovation, and women's health, and become involved in the twins' business venture. Ehle is best known for her work in Zero Dark Thirty (2012), the Fifty Shades franchise, and A Quiet Passion (2016). She's currently in IFC's John and the Hole and was in the Showtime miniseries The Comey Rule. Meade was in the HBO drama series The Deuce, The Leftovers, Boardwalk Empire, and starred in Edward Zwick's Trial by Fire (2018).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dead Ringers (1988) – Official Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZHbu3msmes)

Alice Birch serves writer and executive producer. Weisz, Stacy O'Neil, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall will also serve as executive producers. Morgan Creek, which produced the Cronenberg film, will do the same for the series along with Amazon and Annapurna Television. The original 1988 film starred Jeremy Irons and Geneviève Bujold.

