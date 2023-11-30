Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: A Very Demi Holiday Special, demi lovato, roku channel

Demi Lovato Holiday Special Gets Official Trailer from Roku Channel

Roku Channel released the trailer for Demi Lovato's holiday event, A Very Demi Holiday Special - set to debut on Friday, December 8th.

Demi Lovato has her very own holiday special coming to Roku Channel on December 8th, and a trailer for the show was released this afternoon. A Very Demi Holiday Special will feature guests JoJo, Hailey Bieber, Rich Eisen, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, and Trixie Mattel. There will be musical performances, surprises, and more, much like your typical holiday special that you will see. Below you can see some stills from the special, as well as the trailer.

Demi Lovato And The Joy Of The Holidays

This is low-key one of the better-looking holiday specials this year. That line-up is killer, and Demi Lovato is always entertaining herself. Good on Roku for getting in on the holiday game as well; there is plenty of room for another player in that space. Maybe this will become an annual thing, and we will have Demi on Roku for decades to come. It all has to start somewhere, and the first will start airing on Roku Channel on Friday, December 8th.

A heartwarming, captivating special featuring music and plenty of out-of-this-world surprises, A VERY DEMI HOLIDAY SPECIAL will fill your home and heart with a very Demi twist on the festive spirit. Demi has invited some of her friends to help her celebrate the holidays. Roku Originals is available exclusively on The Roku Channel. From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to breakout new unscripted series, Roku Originals is bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood, and best of all, it's free. This is relevant, diverse entertainment that is accessible to everyone, everywhere The Roku Channel is available — no subscription, no signup and no strings attached.

Roku's A Very Demi Holiday Special is produced by OBB Pictures, the Film & TV division of OBB Media.

