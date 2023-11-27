Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Christmas At Graceland, elvis, Lainey Wilson, nbc, preview

Christmas at Graceland: NBC Previews Wednesday Night Holiday Special

NBC released a teaser and a rundown of the musical artists performing during Wednesday night's Christmas at Graceland holiday special.

Article Summary Watch Christmas at Graceland on NBC & Peacock, featuring top artists like Alanis Morissette.

The holiday special includes unseen footage of Elvis, celebrated at his iconic Graceland home.

Emmy nominee Riley Keough to make a special appearance in this festive tribute to her grandfather.

Set for Wednesday, November 29, at 10 pm ET - with performances by John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and others.

Christmas at Graceland airs on Wednesday night on NBC and Peacock, and this year features a pretty impressive performers list. Annually, Graceland decks the halls to the nines for visitors to bring a big burst of holiday cheer to all who visit. People who can't make it down there can watch the special and get a glimpse while also enjoying performances from Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War And Treaty, all paying tribute to Elvis. This will be the first televised concert aired from the estate and feature never-before-seen footage of Elvis himself. The special will also feature "special appearances" from Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough (Emmy Award nominee, Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six)

Christmas At Graceland Should Be A Highlight This Season

With the star-studded array of musical talent set to celebrate the legacy of Elvis Presley and the spirit of the holiday season live on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC (and simulcast on Peacock), here's a look at the teaser & official overview for Christmas at Graceland:

Get ready to celebrate Elvis' legacy this holiday season with A-list musicians performing at the King of Rock 'n' Roll's beloved home, Graceland! Performers include Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War And Treaty.

NBC's Christmas at Graceland is produced by Done + Dusted, Authentic Studios, and Felix Culpa. Executive producers from Done + Dusted are Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, and Ian Stewart. Colin Smeeton, Matthew Gross, and Marc Rosen will serve as executive producers on behalf of Authentic Studios. Felix Culpa's Keough and Gina Gammell will also executive produce alongside Graceland's Joel Weinshanker. Done + Dusted's Patrick Menton will co-executive produce. The special airs on NBC and Peacock this Wednesday, November 29th, at 10 pm EST.

