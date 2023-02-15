Demon Slayer "Junior High and High School" Shorts Now on Crunchyroll Crunchyroll's "Junior High and High School" shorts are now available, ahead of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village

Time to start out breathing training with the release of new Demon Slayer shorts: Junior High and High School!! Kimetsu Academy Story. This a little hors d'oeuvre before the main course that is set to premiere next month, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village. After a pretty exciting season last year, it is very exciting to know there will be a new arc premiering so soon. We are almost there! The anime has done a great job bringing the source material to life, along with the feeling behind the characters and the story itself. It can only get better from here on out.

All seven Demon Slater shorts of Junior High and High School!! Kimetsu Academy Story is currently streaming on Crunchyroll in both English Sub and Dub. "Welcome to Junior High and High School Kimetsu Academy! The characters of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba come together in this hilarious spin-off of the TV series!" Each episode is between 1-3 minutes long— the perfect bite-sized treat to keep us all entertained while we wait for the show to return. They are super fast to watch and so much fun; they will leave you wanting more. I hope this sets a precedent for future arcs.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village will be premiering in theaters over the United States and Canada on March 3, 2023, with both English Subtitles and English Dub versions. Just watching the trailer for the upcoming arc is very exciting to watch and each time makes me happier to see how big anime has gotten around the world to deserve these amazing spin-off series, trailers, and events. It is so mind-blowing to see anime getting the recognition it deserves, especially when it is an anime you personally love. We have grown and peaked, fellow anime fans: from having to watch on YouTube fan-translated anime to a world premiere. Teenage me would be crying with happiness knowing anime is accepted and not made fun of as before. I cannot wait for the next arc and to see more of the extended cast and slayers I love, especially to see Mitsuri, Muichiro, and Genya.