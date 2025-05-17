Posted in: Anime, Anime, Movies, TV | Tagged: demon slayer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Teaser in "Mugen Train"

A 60-second teaser for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be at the end of the re-release of the "Mugen Train" movie.

Article Summary Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle teaser debuts exclusively with Mugen Train movie re-release in theaters.

Infinity Castle marks the start of the final movie trilogy by the acclaimed studio ufotable.

Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps face Muzan in a climactic battle inside the Infinity Castle.

Infinity Castle film premieres September 12, 2025, in US and Canada, including IMAX and dubbed versions.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced there will be a teaser of the highly anticipated upcoming film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the newest film in the critically acclaimed Demon Slayer franchise, is set to premiere exclusively in theaters during the re-release of the first Demon Slayer film, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train (which made half a billion in box office). The three-part cinematic movie represents the final arc and culmination of the hugely popular, award-winning anime shonen series. The film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment worldwide, excluding Japan and select Asian territories. (The above teaser trailer is not the teaser in the Mugen Train movie)

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demon, Muzan Kibutsuji, appeared at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination where Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons' stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first film in the epic trilogy from famed animation studio ufotable, will come exclusively to theatres on September 12th, 2025, in the United States and Canada, including in IMAX and other premium large formats. The film will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles as well as dubbed in English.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train was re-released on May 15th, and tickets are now available.

