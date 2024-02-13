Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, demon slayer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: NYC Red Carpet Movie Premiere Report

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- anime movie received a lavish red carpet premiere in New York City over the weekend.

Article Summary NYC premiere of Demon Slayer's new movie dazzles with a star-studded red carpet.

The latest Demon Slayer film adaptation showcases the thrilling Hashira Training Arc.

Voice actors and Japanese dignitaries attended, affirming anime's cultural impact.

Tickets available now for the North American theatrical release, debuting in IMAX.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest and most popular manga and anime series in the world right now. The Shuesisha's Jump Comics manga series is a global bestseller with over 150 copies in print that spawned the anime series, which is one of the most streamed anime series, and its spinoff feature films have been worldwide box office hits. The latest feature film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training – received a lavish Red Carpet premiere at Regal Union Square in New York City on Saturday, Feb. 10th.

The series is about Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, who joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon. In April 2019, the television anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first premiered with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the release of the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, and the television series Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc from October 2021, and the Swordsmith Village Arc from April 2023.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- adapts "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light" (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc from the original manga, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun. It is followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated "Hashira Training Arc," featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences (but manga readers will have caught up on since the series reached its conclusion before the current season of the anime premiered).

The Red Carpet attendees included Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- Japanese voice actors Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado) and Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), English voice actor Aleks Le (Zenitsu Agatsuma), and producer Yuma Takahashi. They were joined by Mikio Mori, ambassador and consul general of Japan, and Kazuya Mori, deputy consul general, and Tomoe Sato, Consulate General. This is a big deal, indicating that the popular anime series is considered a celebrated representative of Japanese culture. Channing Tatum (do we really need to tell you who he is?) brought his daughter, who was probably an anime fan, and influencers including Zelina Vega, King Chris, Rinnegoddess, Lena Lemon, Nicque Marina, Miles Reza, HippyPotter, Japanese Carlos and Francis Dominic, showed up to support the film as well.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- debuts on February 23 in North American theaters, including in IMAX and premium large formats (PLFs). Audiences wanting to take part in Tanjiro's next epic adventure can now purchase tickets at: tickets.demonslayer-movie.com. The World Tour includes additional special events in Berlin, Mexico City, São Paulo, Paris, London, and more. For more information on the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- World Tour, visit demonslayer-anime.com/ worldtour2024.

