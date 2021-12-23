Derry Girls: Coughlan, McGee Confirm Final Series Has Wrapped Filming

Derry Girls, the madcap sitcom about a gang of Irish catholic high school girls (and their one token hapless boy transplanted from England against his will) weathering sex, rules, and the iron-willed nuns who enforce them during the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, has finished production on its third and final series. The stars of the hit Channel 4 sitcom, which is available on Netflix in the US, confirmed via Twitter that their work was done. It's goodbyes all-around.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin and also appears in Bridgerton, took to Twitter to share the bittersweet news, posting a photo of herself and co-star Louisa Harland (Orla McCool) with the caption: "Goodbye Derry Girls, it's been quite a ride."

Coughlan's tweet followed a post by series creator and writer Lisa McGee, who announced that it was the cast and crew's "last day of school".

Fans of Derry Girls, which follows a group of Northern Irish teens during the Troubles of the 1990s, have waited almost three years for the show to return after series three was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We're in a new era of television where shows can have new seasons 3 or even 3 years later, and not always because of the Pandemic.

Back in September, McGee confirmed that the upcoming series would be the sitcom's last, writing in a statement that "the plan was always to say goodbye after three series".

"Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle, and James will return in some other guise someday but for now, this is it for us," she added. Filming for series three began in Belfast back in October, while Coughlan told Radio Times that she "cried and cried" after reading the show's ending.

As for James and Erin's will-they-won't-they romance, Coughlan said: "I don't think I can say much about specific things like about James and Erin, but I think there's no way people are going to be disappointed. It's really magical.

"I cried and cried and cried when I finished reading the scripts. Because, you know, it's our last one. It's bittersweet, but I think we're sending it off in style."

Derry Girls is streaming outside the UK on Netflix.