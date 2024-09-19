Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry, geeked week

Devil May Cry Unleashes in April 2025; New Official Teaser Released

Arriving April 2025, here's the teaser for Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated adaptation of Capcom's popular Devil May Cry video game.

It was during last year's fan event when fans were treated to a look behind the scenes at how things were going with Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated adaptation of Capcom's popular Devil May Cry video game. "I'm honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the 'Devil May Cry' franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters; we are part of the fandom and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves,' Shankar shared at the time. In the animated series adaptation, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck. With today being the final day of Netflix's Geeked Week 2024, it felt only right that there would be some cool things to pass along First up, we have a new teaser (waiting for you above) and a release window – April 2025.

In the following behind-the-scenes clip that was released in November 2023, Shankar offered an update on how production was going, explaining why it's important – both personally & professionally – for the team to take its time to get it right for the fans, spotlighting the work that Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is doing, and more – and, yes… we got some early looks at how Devil May Cry is shaping up:

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," shared Shankar, who has been working on the series with development partner Alex Larsen since the project was first announced in 2018. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period." Hyping the work of Studio Mir by noting that its resume of animation work "speaks for itself," Shankar had two words for fans out there: "Get hyped."

Netflix's Devil May Cry was developed & executive-produced by showrunner Adi Shankar. Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

