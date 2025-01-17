Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Michael C. Hall Checks In From "Resurrection" Filming Start

Dexter: Resurrection star and EP Michael C. Hall checked in from the first day of filming with a special message for the fans. Here's a look!

Ever since the new year started, "Dexter" Universe director and executive producer Marcos Siega has been a great source for intel on Paramount+ with Showtime's upcoming Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection. But now, we're getting a chance to hear from Hall, who took to social media with a video offering us a look at his first day of filming and sharing how much he's looking forward to fans checking out what they have in store.

Here's a look at Hall's video message from earlier today as he checks in from his first day of filming:

Earlier this month, we learned that some very familiar faces had joined the cast (with Siega teasing on Instagram Stories that there's a lot more interesting casting news on the way). David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). The casting of Remar is especially interesting – could he be returning as Dexter's' voice, or maybe Harrison's? Here's a look at Siega's post confirming that filming was officially underway:

Back at the beginning of November 2024, Siega checked in on social media, offering fans a heads-up that he's "Jumping back into the Dexterverse." In the image that was posted, Siega shared a look at the cover of the script to the first episode of "Resurrection" – confirming that he's directing (while covering up some potentially spoilery stuff). Here's a look:

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!