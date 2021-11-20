Dexter: New Blood E03 Preview: 2021 Catches Up with Dexter Morgan

After learning some heartbreaking news about Hannah McKay, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) found himself back in some very familiar territory. Yup, someone's "Dark Passenger" has returned from hibernation to take out a very, very bad man. But since this is Dexter's luck we're talking about, it would only make sense that Matt Caldwell (Steve M. Robertson) would be the son of area bigwig Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown)- and Kurt isn't quite ready to end the investigation. Meanwhile, a separate serial killer storyline played out in a very dark & twisted way. And that was just in the second episode of Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, so you can only imagine what lies ahead in this weekend's "Smoke Signals." Well, you don't actually have to imagine since we have preview images, an overview, and a promo to help you out. From Dexter looking to bond with Harrison (Jack Alcott) to a new Iron Lake arrival who's about to triple our hero's stress levels, here's a look at what's ahead:

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3 "Smoke Signals": Dexter hopes to have a chance to make things right with Harrison, which is proving to be tough to do when there's a full-fledged crime investigation that Dexter himself has caused. Harrison joins the high school wrestling team and quickly makes a name for himself at school. Meanwhile, a true-crime podcaster from LA arrives in Iron Lake and befriends Dexter's police chief girlfriend. Written by David McMillan and directed by Sanford Bookstaver.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next on Episode 3 | Dexter: New Blood | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-IpKRenVCE)

And for those who need a free refresher course on Dexter Morgan's return, here's a look back at the opening chapter to Showtime's Dexter: New Blood (courtesy of the cable network via YouTube):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood | Series Premiere | Free Full Episode (TVMA) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9uVJW4Y_Jg)

In the following featurette, Hall and Jennifer Carpenter discuss the new "role" that Deb plays in her brother's life:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BTS: Deb Is Back | Dissecting Dexter: New Blood | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDmzGh_jiks)

And in this edition of the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, Alcott and episode writer Warren Hsu Leonard discuss last week's episode "Storm of F*ck: with host & EP Scott Reynolds:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up Podcast Episode 7 | Cold Snap | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=la0FNX2edRg)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.