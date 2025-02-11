Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection: Peter Dinklage Set for Series Regular Role

Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection has welcomed Peter Dinklage to the cast.

Last month, we learned that Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) had joined the cast of Paramount+ with Showtime's upcoming Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection. Well, the impressive casting news continues to roll, with Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War) set for the series regular role of Leon Prater – as filming on the series rolls on. Dinklage's Leon Prater is a billionaire venture capitalist who is seen as a generous philanthropist by the world – but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater (Dunklage), a former Special Ops officer who worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.

Here's a look at the teaser announcing that Dinklage had joined the cast:

Here's a look at Hall's video message from last month as he checked in from his first day of filming:

Previously, we learned that some very familiar faces had joined the cast (with Siega teasing on Instagram Stories that there's a lot more interesting casting news on the way). David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). The casting of Remar is especially interesting – could he be returning as Dexter's' voice, or maybe Harrison's?

Back at the beginning of November 2024, "Dexter" Universe director and executive producer Marcos Siega checked in on social media, offering fans a heads-up that he's "Jumping back into the Dexterverse." In the image that was posted, Siega shared a look at the cover of the script to the first episode of "Resurrection" – confirming that he's directing (while covering up some potentially spoilery stuff):

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

