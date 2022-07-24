American Dad! S17 Returns This Fall: Terry Crews, Jason Isaacs & More

This week at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), TBS announced that American Dad! will be coming back this fall with new episodes from Season 17. One of our favorite animated series currently running, we're pretty sure fans are happy to see it return after what feels like an eternity. We are very excited to see our favorites, Klaus and Roger, return to our screens. So far, the show seems to be as ruthless as ever, and we are here for it. The new episodes hit screens starting Monday, September 5th at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

And as you know, the show centers around Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane), who works for the CIA, and his rather intense family: his very aloof wife Francine (Wendy Schaal), their leftist daughter, Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane); and their geeky son, Steve (Scott Grimes). And let's not forget their talking goldfish Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), who used to be a German Olympic Skier; and their sassy alien roommate Roger (MacFarlane), who has multiple personalities that often appear to aid with whatever situation they face… and then, more often than not, actually end up doing the opposite.

TBS' American Dad! is also welcoming a number of new yet familiar faces to the line-up, including:

Terry Crews as Heinrich Brown, a ruthless insurance adjuster hellbent on bringing bad drivers to justice but trapped behind the façade of his macho exterior is a tender man with a song in his heart.

Jared Harris as Merlin, a busy, always on-the-go, multi-hyphenate, wizard. Even though he's the most powerful being in his realm, Merlin still relies on a team of employees to help juggle his numerous projects and appearances.

Laurie Metcalf as Eilzabeth, a leading egg scientist and researcher at Groff Community College.

Jason Isaacs as Jumpers, the leader of a manipulative gang of frogs – he's as evil as he is charming, and he'll stop at nothing to make sure he gets what he wants.

Patti Harrison as Ali, a really cool sophomore girl who pops ghost peppers like they're nothing, and thinks love doesn't exist. Steve can't resist her.