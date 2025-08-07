Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection S01E06: Check Out Our "Cats and Mouse" Preview

Here's our updated look at Showrunner Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: Resurrection S01E06: "Cats and Mouse."

Article Summary Dexter: Resurrection S01E06 "Cats and Mouse" teases major threats to Dexter's secret in New York City

Angel Batista connects Bay Harbor Butcher clues to new killings, closing in on Dexter as the pressure mounts

Harrison faces his own identity crisis amid dangerous new serial killers and unresolved family darkness

Sneak peeks and episode trailers build suspense for high-stakes confrontations and shifting alliances

As much as we don't want to set ourselves up for heartbreak for a third time, Paramount+ with Showtime, Showrunner Clyde Phillips, and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: Resurrection is giving us the same vibes that we used to love getting from the original series. You know, that sense of, "How the f**k is Dexter Morgan going to get himself out of this one?!?" only to have our minds blown by the directions the storylines take us. Heading into this week's episode, S01E06: "Cats and Mouse," we can't shake this feeling that Dexter's identity is about to be exposed. Going into the season, we had this "worst case" scenario in our heads that had Dexter on the run while trying to take out a team of serial killers that had him as their target. With that in mind, we have the official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer for S01E06: "Cats and Mouse." In addition, we have a sneak peek that's a not-so-friendly reminder for Dexter that Batista (David Zayas) is going to be a huge problem… especially when he rolls out his theory about the Bay Harbor Butcher and the NYC killings to Wallace (Kadia Saraf) and Oliva (Dominic Fumusa).

Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 Episode 6: "Cats and Mouse"

Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 Episode 6: "Cats and Mouse" – As Dexter (Michael C. Hall) closes in on a narcissistic murderer, Harrison (Jack Alcott) faces a crisis of identity while trying to find his place in the world; Batista (David Zayas) pursues the connection between the Bay Harbor Butcher and the recent killings in NYC. Directed by Marcos Siega and written by Kirsa Rein.

In the follow-up to the original series and Dexter: New Blood, Dexter: Resurrection takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won't come easily. When Miami Metro's Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.

Who's Who in Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection

David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Capt. Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). In terms of new faces, Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War) have joined the cast in series regular roles. Dinklage's Leon Prater is a billionaire venture capitalist who is seen as a generous philanthropist by the world, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater (Dinklage). The former Special Ops officer worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.

In addition, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU), Dominic Fumusa (Elsbeth), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have joined the cast as series regulars. Mwine's Blessing Kamara is a rideshare driver who radiates unwavering optimism and is a man devoted to his family and community. Saraf's Detective Claudette Wallace is a razor-sharp investigator known for her methodical precision and unrelenting focus. Fumusa's Detective Melvin Oliva is Wallace's partner at the NYPD, the only one who understands his quirky partner. Suárez's Elsa Rivera is Harrison Morgan's (Jack Alcott) vibrant and determined friend and co-worker at the Empire Hotel.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad) has joined the cast for a guest arc as Mia Lapierre, a renowned sommelier who may be hiding a serial killer secret. Neil Patrick Harris (Uncoupled, How I Met Your Mother) has joined the cast as a guest star, taking on the role of Lowell. Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family, American Auto) has joined the cast for a guest arc, taking on the role of Al, who stems from the Midwest and is believed to be a serial killer.

David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, The Suicide Squad) has also joined the cast in the guest-starring role of Gareth. Steve Schirripa (The Sopranos, Blue Bloods) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Vinny, described as "a greedy slumlord." David Magidoff (The Morning Show) has joined the series in a recurring capacity, reprising his "New Blood" role as Iron Lake Police Department's Teddy Reed. Marc Menchaca (Ozark) is set to guest-star as Red, with Reese Antoinette (Bad Monkey) set for the guest-starring role of Joy, Blessing Kamara's (Mwine) headstrong daughter.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!