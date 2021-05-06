Dexter Revival Does Diner Duty As Caffeine Rides In to Save The Day

It's been exactly one week since we last checked in on how things were going with original series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips' upcoming Dexter revival for Showtime- when we got our first look at Hall's "Dexter Morgan v2.0" slowly getting back to (his) nature. While we keep fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed with the hope that we get something today (it's feeling weekly), we also wanted you to know that we've made a new "coverage friend' out of writer/producer Scott Reynolds– who could very well be quickly climbing our list of cool folks behind the camera who like to keep viewers involved and invested in the production process. And this time around, Reynolds offers fans some slices of what filming life is like.

First up, Reynolds offers a look at some location filming that was taking place around a diner (we're assuming mostly exterior)- while following that, praise for what might be the most important presence on set. Yup, that's right- the Presto Strange O Coffee Co. truck ("the premier coffee/espresso catering company in the New England area") is on the Dexter set- keeping the cameras rolling one espresso at a time:

Hooray! We have the Presto Strange O truck back on the #Dexter set. pic.twitter.com/JqKgN7Bfjl — Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy) May 5, 2021

So for an official look at Hall's return to one of the roles that made him famous (with much love to Six Feet Under), here's a look at our own Dexter Morgan- looking to make sure he's not "Misunderstood" (and he still needs to work on a sudden smile that doesn't come across that creepy):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Misunderstood' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvImJz6hRl0)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega (Batwoman, The Flight Attendant, Veronica Mars) is set to executive produce as well as direct six episodes of the season. Here's a look at who's who in Dexter's (now Upstate New York) world:

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's Randall. The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQeUmSD1c3g)

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.