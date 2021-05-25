Dexter Script Page Has Us Asking The Question: Who Is Jim Lindsay?

Look, we will be the first ones to admit that we had a feeling that writer/producer Scott Reynolds had the makings of being our "coverage friend' when it comes to how things are going with series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips' upcoming Dexter revival for Showtime. But on Tuesday, he really went above and beyond- but it was executive producer and director Marcos Siega (Batwoman, The Flight Attendant, Veronica Mars) who actually kicked things off. How impressive was the update this time? How about a page from Phillips' script with Siega's director's notes?

Now while we're sure the important stuff's been redacted, what's been left raises some interesting questions. We see references to knives, "youth sports teams," the name "Jim Lindsay," some words that make the practice of laminating sound threatening, and a final word on the page from Dexter Morgan that reads "imagine"- along with some interesting designs, side-notes, and small image from filming:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcos Siega (@msiega)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy4)

And just in case any of those posts disappear, here's a screencap of the script page:

So for an official look at Hall's return to one of the roles that made him famous (with much love to Six Feet Under), here's a look at our own Dexter Morgan- looking to make sure he's not "Misunderstood" (and he still needs to work on a sudden smile that doesn't come across that creepy):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Misunderstood' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvImJz6hRl0)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's Randall. The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQeUmSD1c3g)

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.