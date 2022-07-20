Dimension 20: A Court Of Fey & Flowers Season Trailer Unveiled

Today, Dropout.tv announced Dimension 20: A Court of Fey & Flowers, an all-new 10-episode TTRPG actual-play series led by Game Master Aabria Iyengar and featuring players Surena Marie, Oscar Montoya, Omar Najam, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Lou Wilson, and Emily Axford.

The premiere episode will debut on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Dropout.tv, with new episodes launching weekly. Romance, fashion, and passions overflow in A Court of Fey & Flowers, which follows archfey from various courts of the Feywild as they gather to celebrate the Bloom – a riotous event honoring the surge of magic felt throughout the realm. But secret identities, hidden agendas, and unseen wagers threaten to upend the celebration…

A Court of Fey & Flowers marks Iyengar's return as Game Master of Dimension 20, having previously served as GM for Misfits & Magic and The Misfits & Magic Holiday Special. The cast this season includes returning players from previous seasons – Mulligan (Misfits & Magic), Axford (A Starstruck Odyssey), and Wilson (A Starstruck Odyssey) – as well as new players in the dome for the first time: Marie (Rivals of Waterdeep), Montoya (Minx), and Najam (Power Play).

This season was shot in person, and the story doesn't take place in any other universe within Dimension 20. There are no plans to release A Court of Fey & Flowers for free on YouTube as of yet. Faith Schaffer is the illustrator for characters this season. By the looks of the trailer, a lot is ahead for fans. The design of the set and look of this season brings us to a whole new world, making us want to escape to a cottage in the enchanted woods of our dreams. Let us know in the comments below if you'll be watching and what excites you about what's ahead!