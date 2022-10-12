Dimension 20 Neverafter: Old Fables Come Alive In Series Trailer

Dropout.tv today announced Dimension 20: Neverafter, an all-new 20-episode TTRPG actual play series led by Game Master Brennan Lee Mulligan and featuring players Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson. The premiere episode will debut on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Dropout.tv, with new episodes launching weekly.

The world of fairy tales and fables comes to life in Neverafter, welcoming you to a strange land where the stories of old co-exist with terrifying and bone-chilling results. A princess in a tower has slept too long, trapped in briars and surrounded by the fallen corpses of princes who tried to rescue her. A young woman wearing a red hood journeys through the woods, lamenting the horrors a wolf wrought upon her family. A once-cursed prince finds himself slowly turning back into a frog. These are just a few of the stories that populate the strangely familiar world of Neverafter.

Neverafter marks Brennan Lee Mulligan's return as Game Master of Dimension 20, having recently served as a player in A Court of Fey & Flowers, and represents Dimension 20's first true horror-themed season. The cast this season is Dimension 20's core cast, previously seen in Fantasy High, The Unsleeping City, A Crown of Candy, and A Starstruck Odyssey: Axford as Ylfa Snorgelsson, Beardsley as Mother Timothy Goose, Murphy as Prince Gerard of Greenleigh, Oyama as Puss in Boots, Thompson as Princess Rosamund du Prix, and Wilson as Pinocchio.

The season was shot in person and will consist of twenty episodes in total. Character artists include Giuseppe Lama and Victor Van Dort. There are no plans to release this season for free on Youtube as of yet. Dimension 20: Neverafter premieres on Dropout.tv on Wednesday, November 30th, at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Episodes will air every Wednesday.