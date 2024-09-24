Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: cate blanchett, disclaimer

Disclaimer: Apple Reveals Full Trailer For Highly-Anticipated Series

Apple TV+ has released the full trailer for its highly anticipated new series Disclaimer, which begins streaming on October 11th.

Disclaimer is a highly anticipated new series coming to Apple TV+. It is from acclaimed director Alfonso Cuarón, who both writes and directs the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Renée Knight. The thriller stars an amazing cast, including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Leslie Manville, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Hoyeon. This is high-concept, as a woman receives a novel and realizes that she is the star of the book, which reveals all of her darkest secrets. The full trailer follows the first teaser released early last month. The first two episodes will debut on the streaming service globally on Friday, October 11th, and every Friday after through November 15th.

Disclaimer: Here's What Apple TV+ Has to Say…

The streaming series is based on the bestselling novel Disclaimer by Renée Knight. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation by revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. As Catherine races to uncover the writer's true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband, Robert (Cohen), and their son, Nicholas (Smit-McPhee).

Apple also released a new poster for the show, which you can see below.

This is as prestigious as it gets. If Apple cannot score a huge hit with Disclaimer, they should fold up shop. This looks incredible and might be the most anticipated streaming series of the fall, if not the year. I'm just concerned that Disclaimer is on Apple TV+. Look, I am not trying to knock the service—I actually like it. But it is very hard to get people to watch shows on that platform because it just doesn't register with them like Netflix, Prime Video, or Max. I have lost track of how many people I have recommended their shows to, only to say that it is on Apple TV+ and have them say, "Oh, never mind, then." Hopefully, with this caliber of series, that should not be an issue – and help sell the streaming service, too.

Apple TV+'s Disclaimer debuts on October 11th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!